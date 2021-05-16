Diego Simeone has made no changes to the starting line-up that defeated Real Sociedad midweek ahead of Sunday's game against Osasuna.

Atletico Madrid hold a two-point lead at the top of LaLiga with two matchdays remaining and depending on results elsewhere, could be declared champions with a win over Jagoba Arrasate's men.

Your Atlético de Madrid line-up! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/CvdxalNAIT — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 16, 2021

Atleti XI: Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso; Koke, Saul Niguez; Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente; Angel Correa and Luis Suarez.

Estos son los hombres elegidos por Jagoba Arrasate para buscar la victoria en el Wanda Metropolitano.#AtletiOsasuna pic.twitter.com/9COeaJZG60 — C. A. OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) May 16, 2021

Osasuna XI: Sergio Herrera; Jonas Ramalho, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Juan Cruz; Enrique Barja, Darko Brasanac, Jon Moncayola; Ruben Garcia, Jony and Ante Budimir.

Opta stats

The Colchoneros have won each of their last five LaLiga games against Osasuna, scoring three or more goals in four of them.

Osasuna have lost eight of their last 10 away trips to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga (W1 D1), last avoiding defeat there in August 2011 at Vicente Calderon (0-0).

Atlético de Madrid have scored two or more goals in each of their last three home matches in LaLiga (9 in total).

Angel Correa is set to make his 200th LaLiga appearance, becoming the sixth non-Spanish player to reach this milestone for the Rojiblancos, after Diego Godin (277), Filipe Luis (240), Jan Oblak (227), Luis Amaranto Perea (224) and Jorge Griffa (204).

No player has scored more headed goals in LaLiga this season than Ante Budimir (six, level with Karim Benzema).