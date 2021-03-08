Atletico Madrid took to social media on Monday to express their frustration over insinuations that they received favorable treatment during Sunday's 1-1 draw in El Derbi.

The LaLiga leaders appeared to take umbrage with Real Madrid's reaction following referee Hernandez Hernandez's decision, following a VAR check, not to award a penalty against Felipe after the Brazilian defender appeared to inadvertently handle the ball.

"They even criticize correct decisions... some people are used to things always going their way," the Rojiblancos tweeted.

Critican hasta los aciertos...

Algunos están acostumbrados a tener siempre el viento a favor. — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 8, 2021

Real Madrid's protestations appeared to upset some of Atleti's players during the game itself, with Luis Suarez visibly agitated while speaking to Lucas Vazquez at the half-time break.

Luis Suarez surely bragging about his goal to Lucas Vazquez 😂 #AtletiRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/G3IBFjNzhK — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 7, 2021

Karim Benzema's late equalizer denied Diego Simeone's men the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points over second-place Barcelona, with a game in hand, and kept Zinedine Zidane's charges five points adrift of their cross-town rivals.