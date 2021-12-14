Antoine Griezmann faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury in Atletico Madrid's derby defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday.

Griezmann had to be withdrawn at half-time in Atleti's 2-0 LaLiga loss at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The France international underwent an MRI scan and discovered he sustained a muscle injury to his right thigh.

Griezmann will seemingly miss the trip to Sevilla on Saturday and is also set to sit out the visit to Granada next Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has scored seven goals in 18 games since re-joining the Spanish champions from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

Diego Simeone's side are fourth in the table following back-to-back LaLiga defeats, 13 points behind leaders Los Blancos.

Griezmann scored in a 3-1 win at Porto last week that sealed Atleti's place in the last 16 of the Champions League, setting up a tie against Manchester United.