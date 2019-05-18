Sergio Camello scored a debut goal as Atletico Madrid battled back from 2-0 down with 10 men to end their LaLiga campaign with a 2-2 draw against Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia.

Saturday's match marked the final time Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin and Juanfran are likely to put on the Atletico shirt, but they could do little to prevent their side from falling behind in the first half.

SIMEONE: ONLY GRATITUDE FOR GRIEZMANN

Erick Cabaco gave Levante an early lead and Roger Marti seized on an error at the back from Thomas Partey to double his side's tally.

⚽ A historic goal! 📜

😍 Sergio Camello is the first player born in the 21st century to score for Atleti in @LaLigaEN! 🔝#AúpaAtleti #LevanteAtleti pic.twitter.com/7dHyfLGqMf — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 18, 2019

But the visitors pulled off the comeback, despite having Angel Correa sent off early in the second half, as Rodrigo and substitute Camello found a way through.

Atletico were behind with just six minutes played as Ruben Vezo headed the ball into the six-yard box and Cabaco converted past Antonio Adan, in for the injured Jan Oblak, with an improvised finish.

Koke produced a couple of good stops to thwart Filipe Luis and Griezmann in the space of three minutes, while Godin's downward header bounced off the ground and skimmed the post as the visitors responded strongly.

SCARY SUMMER AHEAD FOR ATLETICO MADRID?

But a stray pass from Thomas 36 minutes in gifted Levante a second goal, with Roger the player to profit as he charged through and lifted the ball over Adan.

Diego Simeone's day went from bad to worse when Angel Correa was dismissed for kicking out at Chema Rodriguez following a challenge - VAR being used to overrule the referee's initial call to show just a yellow for the incident.

Atletico were given a lifeline 22 minutes from time thanks to Rodrigo's arrowed shot into the top corner of the net, and 18-year-old Camello marked his first appearance in the top flight by slotting home after Koke saw a shot blocked.