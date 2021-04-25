Inigo Martinez's late header struck a blow to Atletico Madrid's LaLiga title hopes as Athletic Club secured a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Stefan Savic looked to have rescued a point for the leaders with his first goal in the Spanish top flight for almost four years 13 minute from time after Alex Berenguer had opened the scoring with an early header at San Mames.

Athletic were not to be denied victory, though, as Martinez rose to nod home four minutes from time and leave Diego Simeone's side shellshocked.

The setback means Atletico are just two points clear of Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Ronald Koeman's side having a game in hand, while Sevilla are also within three points.