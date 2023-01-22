Goals for Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos saw Real Madrid battle their way to a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in a lively LaLiga encounter on Sunday.

Veteran France international Benzema hooked back a loose ball with a sensational volley to beat Unai Simon in the 24th minute at San Mames Stadium.

Kroos then swept home a breakaway finish in the 90th minute to wrap up the points for Carlo Ancelotti's men and keep the pressure on league leaders Barcelona.

But Ernesto Valverde's side will be left to mull whether they should have taken a point from the encounter after pushing hard for a draw before Kroos' goal ended those hopes.