Iago Aspas has signed a contract extension with Celta Vigo that will keep him at the club until 2023.

Despite spending much of the season sidelined with a calf injury, Aspas has been a pivotal figure for the Galicians outfit in its fight for survival.

The 31-year-old has made 21 La Liga appearances this term, scoring 15 goals and assisting a further four.

Celta sit precariously one point clear of the Spanish top-flight's relegation zone, having suffered 16 defeats, 11 of which came when Aspas was unavailable to play.

Tellingly, the Spain international's goals and assists have contributed towards 21 of the team's 31-point tally this season.

During Aspas' ten-game absence with injury, Celta picked up a paltry three points.

Upon his return, Celta took seven points from three games, with the talismanic striker scoring five times and providing two assists.