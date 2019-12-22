Aspas Opens the Scoring Against Levante December 22, 2019 19:02 0:52 min Iago Aspas scores his seventh goal of the season to give Celta Vigo a 1-0 lead over Levante. Levante Celta de Vigo La Liga Iago Aspas -Latest Videos 2:06 min Levante Come From Behind to Beat Celta 5:44 min Fenerbahce Smash Besiktas to Climb Third 0:50 min Morata: "We Hope Next Year Will Be Amazing" 0:52 min Aspas Opens the Scoring Against Levante 1:02 min Braithwaite Praises Aguirre's Work at Leganes 1:10 min Odegaard Happy to Win "Crazy Game" 5:29 min Correa Guides Atleti to Victory Against Betis 0:39 min Bartra Scores Late Consolation Goal for Betis 1:20 min Morata Doubles Atleti's Lead Over Betis 1:07 min Super Sub Correa Fires Atleti In Front