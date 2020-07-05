Marco Asensio has been named in Real Madrid's starting XI for Sunday's game against Athletic Club.

It will be the Spaniard's first LaLiga start the 2019-20 following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury.

Asensio will start in place of Eden Hazard who was left out of the matchday squad due to fitness issues, according to head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Rodrygo Goes and Karim Benzema join the 24-year-old up front, while Eder Militao will partner Sergio Ramos at center back, with Raphael Varane unavailable after being forced off with an injury in Thursday's 1-0 win over Getafe.

Meanwhile, Gaizka Garitano has made no changes to the line-up that defeated Valencia 2-0 on Wednesday.

Raul Garcia, who scored a brace at Mestalla, will lead the line flanked by Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain and Inigo Cordoba.

LINE-UP I This is the starting 1⃣1⃣ chosen by Gaizka Garitano to get the three points against @realmadriden at San Mamés 🏟️#AthleticRealMadrid #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/YNNODHMkQd — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) July 5, 2020

A win at San Mames would stretch Los Blancos' lead over Barcelona at the top of LaLiga to seven points, with the Catalans set to face Villarreal later on Sunday (4pm ET / 1pm PT).

Watch Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid @ 8am ET / 5am PT on beIN SPORTS