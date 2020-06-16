Barcelona manager Quique Setien has named Ansu Fati in his starting XI for Tuesday's game against relegation-threatened Leganes at the Camp Nou.
Luis Suarez and Martin Braithwaite will start on the bench as the LaLiga leaders play their first home game since beating Real Sociedad 1-0 on March 7.
Following his man of the match exploits against Mallorca on Sunday, Lionel Messi will start up front along with Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati.
Your starting 1️⃣1️⃣ for #BarçaLeganés! pic.twitter.com/yWmPVIAtwH— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 16, 2020
Meanwhile, Leganes coach Javier Aguirre will be looking to record his third win against the Blaugrana in 21 attempts (4 draws, 14 defeats).
📰 STARTING LINE-UP | Here they are!!! The XI pepineros that will fight for a city's dream 💪🥒!#BarçaLeganés #GoLega pic.twitter.com/9ZqQHEtKDI— C.D. Leganés 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@CDLeganes_en) June 16, 2020