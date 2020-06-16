Barcelona manager Quique Setien has named Ansu Fati in his starting XI for Tuesday's game against relegation-threatened Leganes at the Camp Nou.

Luis Suarez and Martin Braithwaite will start on the bench as the LaLiga leaders play their first home game since beating Real Sociedad 1-0 on March 7.

Following his man of the match exploits against Mallorca on Sunday, Lionel Messi will start up front along with Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati.

Meanwhile, Leganes coach Javier Aguirre will be looking to record his third win against the Blaugrana in 21 attempts (4 draws, 14 defeats).

📰 STARTING LINE-UP | Here they are!!! The XI pepineros that will fight for a city's dream 💪🥒!#BarçaLeganés #GoLega pic.twitter.com/9ZqQHEtKDI — C.D. Leganés 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@CDLeganes_en) June 16, 2020

Barcelona vs. Leganes: Tuesday @ 4pm ET / 1pm PT on beIN SPORTS