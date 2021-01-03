Ander Barrenetxea Gets Real Sociedad's Equalizer January 3, 2021 19:38 1:06 min Just seconds since the start of the second half, Ander Barrenetxea scores the equalizer for Real Sociedad against Osasuna. Real Sociedad Highlights Osasuna La Liga -Latest Videos 1:06 min Ander Barrenetxea Gets Real Sociedad's Equalizer 2:52 min Besiktas Go Top With Late Win Over Kayserispor 1:12 min Jonathan Calleri Gives Osasuna 1-0 Lead 1:02 min N'Koudou Pulls Besiktas In Front 5:26 min Suarez Strikes Late To Give Atleti Win Over Alaves 1:15 min Luis Suarez Scores Winner For Atletico Madrid 1:20 min Felipe Gets Own Goal And Equalizer For Alaves 1:10 min Athletic Club Sack Garitano After Elche Win 1:27 min Marcos Llorente Gives Atleti 1-0 Lead Over Alaves 2:37 min 'Tuchel Was Overperforming At PSG'