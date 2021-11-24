Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti talked before today's UCL clash between Sheriff Tiraspol and Real Madrid. He reflected on how he feels in his role as Madrid's boss: "No, it's not difficult being Real Madrid coach. A coach's role is difficult. But if you're in a race it's better to have a Ferrari than a 500. That's how I feel at this moment about coaching Real Madrid. All coaches are under pressure and managers are sacked every week. It's part of our job, as well as the responsibility. It just comes with coaching the best team in the world".

As regards today's match, Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper said: "We know it'll be a tough game, Sheriff are strong defensively and are dangerous on the counter-attack. We already saw that at home. We're going to try and put in another good performance and win the game to qualify for the next round."