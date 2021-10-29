Asked about whether he would try to stop Eden Hazard from leaving Real Madrid in January should the former Chelsea star ask to leave, head coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday that in his career he never forced any player to stay at a club unwillingly.

"Never in my career as a professional coach I forced to stay a player who wanted to leave. If a player wants to leave, he has to leave" was Ancelotti's comment.

Hazard's spell at Real has been so far plagued by injuries and the Belgian is yet to show the qualities that made him an idol at Stamford Bridge.

Real will play at Elche on Saturday in La Liga.

Ancelotti's side are second in the table trailing leaders Real Sociedad by three points, but they have a game in hand.