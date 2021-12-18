Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday that the club never thought of postponing Sunday's home match against Cadiz despite being hit by an outbreak of Covid-19 which has infected six Madrid players.

He said: "Tomorrow he will start, he will play a good amount of minutes and he will show his quality. He has been training well, he is eager and very motivated. He is not going to play because we miss other players, he is going to play because he has been training well and he deserves to play."

The club said on Thursday that Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, and back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin were infected, a day after both midfielder Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive.

Assistant coach Davide Ancelotti, son of coach Ancelotti, was also hit by the virus.

Modric has tested negative on the eve of the match, but will still be left out of the squad.

Ancelotti said all those infected among players and staff are feeling well.