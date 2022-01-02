Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid lost 1-0 in their La Liga derby with Getafe on Sunday because simply they were still on holiday.

Enes Unal scored the match-winning goal in the ninth minute and although Real Madrid took 14 shots and controlled possession throughout much of the match, they couldn't find an equalizer.

Ancelotti said:"I don't think there is much to say about this game. We can say we took an extra day on holiday. This team didn't look like the one that played up until the start of the Christmas break. A different team. Less focused and less engaged. But these matches happen. We didn't deserve to lose. A tie would have been a fair result. But we gifted them with a goal."

And then added: "To prepare this type of game following Christmas, with players traveling is never an easy task. But, as I said, to talk about this is like looking for excuses. I don't want to look for excuses. We didn't play well. I honestly say we didn't deserve to win. But we didn't deserve to lose either. We lost a point. And now we must look forward."