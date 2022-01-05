Dani Alves has been cleared to play in Barcelona's Copa del Rey tie at Linares Deportivo on Wednesday and Ousmane Dembele is back in the squad.

Alves agreed on a surprise return to Barca in November and featured in a friendly draw with Boca Juniors in Saudi Arabia last month.

The 38-year-old Brazil full-back's registration has now been sanctioned and he has been included in the squad for the round-of-32 match.

Dembele was also given the green light to travel to Andalusia after testing negative for coronavirus.

Barca have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak in the camp, with Alves having also tested positive, but Dembele is back in contention.

Clement Lenglet also returned a positive test last week and the defender remains sidelined after Barca revealed he and Samuel Umtiti are suffering from a stomach bug.

Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Ez Abde and Alejandro Balde are all ruled out of the cup clash.

The holders are also without suspended striker Luuk de Jong.