Dani Alves received a warm welcome on Monday as he arrived at Barcelona training center for his first day of work after his return to the club where he spent eight seasons between 2008 and 2016.

"Home sweet home. After so much time", he said as he entered the building. "We are going to do great things", he added as he spoke to the team later on.

The 38-year-old Brazilian reunited with his former Barcelona team-mate and newly-appointed head coach Xavi Hernandez - although he will not be able to play in matches until January.

In his first, trophy-laden spell at Barcelona Alves won six La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys, four Supercopa de Espana, three UEFA Champions League crowns, three UEFA Super Cups, and three FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

To summarize his feelings, he said: "Once again I want to stress that it is a pleasure to be here. We are going to do great things."

Dani Alves returned to Brazil with Sao Paulo in 2019 after 17 years in Europe, also enjoying spells at Sevilla, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain.

He terminated his contract with Sao Paulo in September following a dispute over unpaid wages.