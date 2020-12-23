Real Sociedad have given Imanol Alguacil a contract extension to 2023 after a successful start to the season, despite his side having lost their past three LaLiga matches.

Alguacil has taken the club back into European competition during his two-year spell in charge and the board have demonstrated their faith in him with a new contract.

The club has also extended the contract of director of football Roberto Olabe to 2024.

The announcements come amid a downturn in form from a Sociedad team that went unbeaten across 10 matches in all competitions between November 1 and December 13.

✍ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| Jokin Aperribay announces that Imanol will continue as a coach until 2023 💙#Imanol2023 #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/rdgBmixUOo — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) December 23, 2020

Since then, Alguacil's men have suffered 2-1 defeats at Barcelona and Levante before succumbing 2-0 to LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

After a short spell as coach between March and May 2018, Alguacil took charge of Real Sociedad for the second time in December 2018, helping the club finish ninth in the table that season.

Improvement followed in 2019-20, when Sociedad finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League, where they finished second in Group F behind Napoli.

Club president Jokin Aperribay spoke of his pride in the club's recent achievements during a tumultuous year, telling the general meeting of shareholders: "We are facing two years of great uncertainty. The pandemic affects us in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

"We are proud to be able to present a positive result despite the times we live in."