Alexander Isak has signed a contract extension with Real Sociedad that ties him to the LaLiga club until the end of the 2025-26 season.
The Sweden striker has scored 26 league goals in Spain since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, while he also found the net seven times during a successful Copa del Rey run in the 2019-20 campaign that ended the club's 34-year trophy drought.
✍ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| @Alex_Isak renews until 2026 💙#Isak2026 | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/HkZDqivDTv— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) July 1, 2021
After helping his country reach the last 16 at Euro 2020, Isak has committed his long-term future to La Real, who reached an agreement with Dortmund over a buy-back clause earlier in the offseason.
According to reports in the Spanish media, the new deal for the 21-year-old – who has been linked with a move to the Premier League – sees his release clause rise to €90million.
"I'm very happy to continue at La Real. It is a great club, I feel loved here and hope to enjoy things with this team for many more years," Isak said.
🔜 See you in August at the Reale Arena @alex_isak! 💙#Isak2026 | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/QD5OjHhJGq— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) July 1, 2021
Real Sociedad finished fifth in LaLiga last term, good enough for Europa League qualification.
Isak scored 17 times in the domestic competition and while unable to grab a goal for his country during Euro 2020, his performances helped Sweden top a group that included Spain, Slovakia and Poland.
Their run in the tournament came to a dramatic end at Hampden Park on Tuesday, however, as a last-gasp winner at the end of extra time saw them go down 2-1 to Ukraine.