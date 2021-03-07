Alex Berenguer Scores Winner For Athletic Club March 7, 2021 22:52 1:13 min Athletic Club get a goal deep into stoppage time as Alex Berenguer sends in a great strike to make it 2-1 over Granada. Athletic Club Highlights Granada La Liga LaLiga Highlights Alex Berenguer -Latest Videos 0:46 min Milik Finds OM Equalizer Against Canet 0:56 min Marseille Go Behind to Fourth-Tier Canet 1:03 min Villalibre Scores Early Opener For Athletic Club 11:28 min Lille Cruise to Coupe de France Win in Corsica 8:25 min Merino Leads Sociedad To Victory Over Levante 1:02 min David Extends Lille's Lead with Cool Finish 1:00 min Xeka Doubles Lille's Lead in Corsica 1:09 min Koke: Atleti Never Said LaLiga Title Race Was Over 12:27 min Galatasaray And Sivasspor Settle For A Point 0:54 min OG Puts Lille Ahead Against Gazélec Ajaccio