Ronald Araujo is set to make his second ever LaLiga start on Sunday as Barcelona close out the 2019-20 campaign away to Alaves.

The Uruguayan, stepping in for the suspended Gerard Pique, will partner Clement Lenglet in the center of defense, while Neto will make his first LaLiga start under Quique Setien.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has made just one LaLiga appearance since joining the club last season - in January's 2-2 draw with Espanyol.

Ansu Fati keeps his place in the starting line-up after Thursday's shock 2-1 defeat to Osasuna, and will play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Alaves' joint top goalscorer (11), Lucas Perez, returns after being benched for Thursday's 2-1 victory over Real Betis, and will join the club's other joint top goalscorer, Joselu, in attack.

Lisandro Magallan will partner Victor Laguardia in the center of the hosts' backline with Rodrigo Ely suspended after picking up a red card.

The Basques have already secured safety after ending a seven-game winless slide against Los Beticos.

Watch Deportivo Alaves vs. FC Barcelona at 11am ET / 8am PT on beIN SPORTS