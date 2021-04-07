GOAL

Deportivo Alaves have named Javi Calleja their manager through the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign, the club announced on its official website.

Las primeras horas en Vitoria y en el club me lo han dejado más claro si cabe: lo vamos a conseguir, nos vamos a salvar. Gracias a todos por el cariño mostrado @Alaves!!! pic.twitter.com/YzLnqxXI7z — Javier Calleja (@javiercalleja_) April 6, 2021

The job is not an easy one, as Deportivo Alaves are bottom of LaLiga and three points from safety deep into the season. Working in his favor, though, is a fixture list that does not include Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, as the club has already faced those front-runners twice each this year.