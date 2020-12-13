Aitor Ruibal Gets Equalizer For Betis With Great Strike December 13, 2020 17:31 1:10 min Aitor Ruibal gets the equalizer for Real Betis to make it 1-1 with this sensational strike. Villarreal Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Real Betis -Latest Videos 1:52 min Koeman Accuses Puig Of Leaking Information 3:19 min Lille Beat Bordeaux To Keep Pressure On PSG 3:26 min Real Betis And Villarreal Settle Affairs In Draw 3:07 min Strasbourg Frustrate Metz In Nail-Biting Draw 1:01 min Fonte Restores Lille's Lead Over Bordeaux 0:40 min Basic Nets Equalizer Against Lille 1:10 min Ruibal Gets Equalizer For Betis With Great Strike 1:01 min Bamba Puts Lille In Front Against Bordeaux 0:58 min Pau Torres' Header Makes It 1-0 Villarreal 4:01 min Eibar Punish La Real In Basque Derby Stalemate