Barcelona’s problems continue to compound ahead of its Champions League match at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, with Sergio Aguero not likely to make the trip to Ukraine because of health issues.

The club said Sunday that Aguero is expected to stay in a hospital to undergo further heart tests after leaving Saturday’s Spanish league match feeling dizzy.

Aguero left before halftime during Barcelona's draw against Alaves and was taken to a hospital to undergo further tests, with Spanish media saying an arrhythmia was detected and he would remain hospitalized and under observation.

The veteran Argentina forward hadn’t made his Barcelona debut until late October because of another injury.