Real Madrid-Celta, to be played next Sunday, Sept 12th., will mark the return of soccer to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium exactly 560 days after the last match, on March 1, 2020.

On that date, with Zinedine Zidane in front, Real Madrid defeated Quique Setién's Barcelona 2-0 in the Clasico, with goals by Vinicius and Mariano.

Now soccer finally returns to a remodeled Bernabeu stadium that was under construction during the pandemic.

The home of Real Madrid has new turf and some other new amenities. However, the work isn't done yet, and Real plans to finish it by the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, the stadium will host 60 percent of its capacity, some 48,000 fans.