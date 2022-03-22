He's the first player to bag a brace on his Clásico debut since David Villa also did so for Barca in November 2010 (2)



The Gabonese striker is the first player this century to have been involved in at least 3 goals on his Clásico debut (2 goals, 1 assist) (3)



He's the first player this century to score in 5 consecutive games against Real Madrid



Since 2000, only Zlatan Ibrahimovic and André Silva have at least as many goals in their first 7 LaLiga games than Aubameyang (7 GOALS)