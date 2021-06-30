Real Madrid will play their first three LaLiga fixtures away from home, with the first Clasico coming in October and a derby meeting against Atletico Madrid following in December.

Madrid played the entirety of the 2020-21 season at their Valdebebas training base, with the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium hosting matches behind closed doors as redevelopment work took place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos will be back at their famous stadium on September 12, when they host Celta Vigo, but new boss Carlo Ancelotti – back for his second spell in charge of Madrid – must first tackle three matches on the road.

Madrid start against Deportivo Alaves on August 15, with trips to Levante and Real Betis coming before the first international break of the season.

The season's first Clasico takes place at Camp Nou on matchday 10 in October, with Madrid's home meeting against Barcelona scheduled for March 20, on matchday 29.

Atleti visit the Santiago Bernabeu on the weekend of December 12, while the return fixture will take place on May 8 – just two weeks before the campaign rounds off on May 22. A home match with Betis will conclude Madrid's LaLiga season.

Real Madrid's 2021-22 LaLiga fixtures in full:

15/08/2021 – Deportivo Alaves (a)

22/08/2021 – Levante (a)

29/08/2021 – Real Betis (a)

12/09/2021 – Celta Vigo (h)

19/09/2021 – Valencia (a)

22/09/2021 – Real Mallorca (h)

26/09/2021 – Villarreal (h)

03/10/2021 – Espanyol (a)

17/10/2021 – Athletic Bilbao (h)

24/10/2021 – Barcelona (a)

27/10/2021 – Osasuna (h)

31/10/2021 – Elche (a)

07/11/2021 – Rayo Vallecano (h)

21/11/2021 – Granada (a)

28/11/2021 – Sevilla (h)

05/12/2021 – Real Sociedad (a)

12/12/2021 – Atletico Madrid (h)

19/12/2021 – Cadiz (h)

02/01/2022 – Getafe (a)

09/01/2022 – Valencia (h)

19/01/2022 – Athletic Bilbao (a)

23/01/2022 – Elche (h)

06/02/2022 – Granada (h)

13/02/2022 – Villarreal (a)

20/02/2022 – Deportivo Alaves (h)

27/02/2022 – Rayo Vallecano (a)

06/03/2022 – Real Sociedad (h)

13/03/2022 – Real Mallorca (a)

20/03/2022 – Barcelona (h)

03/04/2022 – Celta Vigo (a)

10/04/2022 – Getafe (h)

17/04/2022 – Sevilla (a)

20/04/2022 – Real Sociedad (a)

01/05/2022 – Espanyol (h)

08/05/2022 – Atletico Madrid (a)

11/05/2022 – Levante (h)

15/05/2022 – Cadiz (a)

22/05/2022 – Real Betis (h)