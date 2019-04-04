Zidane: Marcelo Still A Key Player For Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane backed Marcelo despite criticism of the left-back's performances this season.

Marcelo, 30, started as Madrid suffered a 2-1 loss at Valencia in LaLiga on Wednesday, their first defeat since Zidane returned to the helm last month.

The Brazil international has been questioned throughout the campaign, even linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

But Zidane backed the defender, who arrived at Madrid in 2007, and said he was vital for his team.

NAVAS: I'LL LEAVE MADRID IF ZIDANE WANTS ME TO

"He is doing well, it's Marcelo after all. I am going to count on him, he is a key, important player and I like his style of play," he said.

"Next game will be [Sergio] Reguilon's turn because of the ban. He is training well and keeping his focus."

CASEMIRO: REAL MADRID HAVE TO IMPROVE

Madrid are third in LaLiga, 13 points adrift of rivals and leaders Barcelona and 11 ahead of fifth-placed Valencia.