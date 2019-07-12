Español
Zidane Leaves Real Madrid Camp For "Personal Reasons"

Zinedine Zidane has departed Real Madrid's preseason training camp in Montreal for "personal reasons," says club statement

Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid's training camp in Montreal.

The club confirmed in a short statement that head coach Zidane will be absent for an unspecified period of the trip due to personal reasons.

 

"Until his return, the sessions will be led by the second coach, David Bettoni," Madrid said on Friday, their third day of training in Canada.

Zidane returned to Madrid for a second spell in charge in March, having previously won three Champions Leagues in a row at the club.

