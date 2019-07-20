Zidane: Hazard "Needed" Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane believes former Chelsea star Eden Hazard "needed a club like Real Madrid" to take his game to the next level.

Hazard, 28 is set to make his Madrid debut in an International Champions Cup clash against Bayern Munich in Houston.

The Belgium international signed a five-year deal with the LaLiga club last month after Chelsea agreed to his transfer wish.

💬 #Zidane: ''I'm happy, we've worked very well and that's what we came for.''



Click below to see what our coach had to say about...



✅ New signings adaptation

⚽ Hazard

💪 Squad

🐲 Bale

🇯🇵 Kubo

🙌 Fans#RealMadridIsHere https://t.co/8o2m6fLbOo — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 20, 2019

Hazard's heart was set on moving to the Spanish capital and his new head coach commended the 28-year-old on taking the leap.

"He's a decisive player," Zidane said. "He scores goals and makes a difference.

"He's shown that throughout his career and now we have him. We will take advantage of his qualities.

"I'm very happy with him. Eden needed a club like Real Madrid to improve. This club has something special and we all know it.

"When I arrived at Real Madrid, I was 29 and I still had a lot left. I spent five years here as a player and improved things. Eden's situation is the same.

"We know the type of player he is and that he can give us a lot."

Yet one of Hazard's team-mates, left-back Marcelo, thinks Madrid might have done better in the transfer market.

The Brazilian defender rates compatriot Neymar, who faces an uncertain future at Paris Saint-Germain, as the superior player.

"Eden's a high-quality player," Marcelo said in an interview with YouTube channel De Sola.

"He's impressive. Like Ney, he has the quality to be in the top five [in the world]. You can't compare them, but Neymar is better for me.

"Having Neymar at Real Madrid would be a huge pleasure, but I don't make the decisions.

"Madrid always have to do everything to sign the best players in the world and his past at Barcelona wouldn't be a problem."