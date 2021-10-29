Xavi is "ready" for the job at Barca, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola spoke about the reports that link his ex-player Xavi with the Barcelona managerial job after the sacking of Ronald Koeman, following a defeat 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano on the road.

Guardiola, who managed Barca himself between 2008 and 2012 winning 15 titles, praised Xavi in the press conference.

"Listen, I don't have any doubts that he's ready to do the job. He knows the environment, which is so important in this role and he knows the game, he has passion and I'm pretty sure he has more experience right now than I had when I took over."

Guardiola is set to manage his 200th game in the Premier League, when his team, Manchester City, faces Crystal Palace this weekend.

