Valverde Doesn't Expect Barcelona To Sell Players In January

Ernesto Valverde does not foresee any of his Barcelona players departing in January, with Milan-linked defender Jean-Clair Todibo returning to the squad for Saturday's game against Deportivo Alaves.

Teenager Todibo, 19, has played just 77 minutes in LaLiga for Valverde's side this season, and his only start came against Sevilla back in October.

That has led to speculation the Frenchman could be jettisoned to Serie A club Milan next month, though Valverde included Todibo in the 20-man squad Barca named on Friday.

Arturo Vidal is another player who has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou, with reports claiming the Chile international stormed out of training upon leaning he would not be starting Wednesday's Clasico.

However, Valverde does not expect to lose Todibo or Vidal in the next window as he looks to deliver a third straight LaLiga title.

"I'm really happy with the players I've got," he told a news conference. "I don't expect any modifications."

Though Todibo and Vidal were both named in the group to face Alaves, teenager Ansu Fati was not included.

The club later confirmed Fati faced a spell on the sidelines with a hip problem.

Sergio Busquets missed the goalless draw with Real Madrid because of illness, though Valverde expects the midfielder to return this weekend.

"I hope so; he trained normally today," Valverde said.

"The fever seems to have gone away, he should be able to play."