Rodrigo Moreno has suffered a sprain to his right knee ahead of the Supercopa de Espana clash with Real Madrid, Valencia have confirmed.
Spain striker Rodrigo was substituted with seven minutes remaining of Valencia's 1-0 win over Eibar in LaLiga on Saturday.
The team travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for the revamped four-team Supercopa, playing Madrid in Wednesday's semi-final.
Rodrigo's involvement in the tournament would appear to be in serious doubt following scans on his knee.
"His condition will be assessed over the coming days," a Valencia statement read.
The former Madrid man has four goals for Valencia in all competitions so far this season.