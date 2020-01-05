Español
LaLiga

Rodrigo Sprains Knee Ahead of Supercopa de Espana

Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno is a serious doubt ahead of Los Che's clash with Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana after suffering a knee injury.

Getty Images

Rodrigo Moreno has suffered a sprain to his right knee ahead of the Supercopa de Espana clash with Real Madrid, Valencia have confirmed.

Spain striker Rodrigo was substituted with seven minutes remaining of Valencia's 1-0 win over Eibar in LaLiga on Saturday.

The team travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for the revamped four-team Supercopa, playing Madrid in Wednesday's semi-final.

 

Rodrigo's involvement in the tournament would appear to be in serious doubt following scans on his knee.

"His condition will be assessed over the coming days," a Valencia statement read.

The former Madrid man has four goals for Valencia in all competitions so far this season.

Valencia Rodrigo Spanish Super Cup
