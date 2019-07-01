Valencia Sign Jason From Levante

Español
Valencia have signed winger Jason from Levante on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old has joined on a free transfer after making 30 LaLiga appearances last term, with Valencia inserting a €35million release clause into his contract.

 

Jason was particularly prolific in the 2016-17 campaign, scoring 10 Segunda Division goals for Levante in a promotion-winning season.

Jason will give head coach Marcelino another option in attack as he prepares to guide the club through a Champions League campaign. Valencia finished fourth last term, 26 points behind champions Barcelona.

