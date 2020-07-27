Español
Valencia Appoint Javi Gracia As New Manager

Newly appointed head coach Javi Gracia will hope to lift Valencia after they finished ninth in LaLiga this season.

Valencia have appointed Javi Gracia as their new head coach on a two-year contract.

 

Gracia replaces Voro, who served as interim coach in the closing weeks of the LaLiga season after Albert Celades was sacked last month.

A run of one win in five matches following the campaign's June restart saw Celades dismissed, with sporting director Cesar Sanchez then also resigning.

Results only marginally improved under Voro - formerly Celades' assistant - as Valencia took seven points from their remaining six matches.

The club have therefore moved to instead appoint Gracia, who was last in work at Watford.

The 50-year-old, who also coached Osasuna and Rubin Kazan, led Watford to the 2018-19 FA Cup final but was sacked last September early in a campaign that concluded with the Hornets' relegation from the Premier League.

