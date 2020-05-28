Español
Valdes Appointed Coach Of UA Horta

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes will take over as coach of UA Horta

Victor Valdes has been appointed head coach of Spanish side Horta.

The former goalkeeper is ready to take on a head coach role after managing Barcelona's Under 19 team and will begin with the fourth tier outfit.

 

