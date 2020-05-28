Victor Valdes has been appointed head coach of Spanish side Horta.
The former goalkeeper is ready to take on a head coach role after managing Barcelona's Under 19 team and will begin with the fourth tier outfit.
💥💣📝| El nou entrenador de l'@uahorta de la pròxima temporada serà Víctor Valdés.— Unió Atlètica d'Horta (@uahorta) May 28, 2020
Experiències com a entrenador dels Juvenils del @edmoratalaz i del @FCBmasia.
🍀⚽️Esperem que tinguis molts èxits i encerts al capdavant del nostre club💪#SomhiHorta⚪⚫ #3div5 pic.twitter.com/GX7p8gv9zP