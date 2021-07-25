Español
Torres Begins Coaching Role With Atletico Madrid Youth Team

Fernando Torres played 404 times for Atletico Madrid in his playing career and is now back at the club in a coaching position.

Former Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has returned to the LaLiga club as a coach of their youth team.

Torres himself progressed through Atletico's academy setup and spent 11 seasons with Los Colchoneros across two spells.

The 37-year-old former Spain forward retired from playing in August 2019 and has already spent time working behind the scenes with Atleti, but he stepped away in February for personal reasons.

 

He will now take the next step in his post-playing career by coaching the Spanish champions' Juvenil A side from the 2021-22 campaign.

Atletico confirmed the news on their official website on Sunday in a post titled "Fernando is coming home".

Torres scored 129 goals in 404 appearances for Atleti in all competitions and also represented Liverpool, Chelsea and Milan during an 18-year playing career.

