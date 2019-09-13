Suarez Back In Barcelona Squad For Valencia

Luis Suarez is in line to make his return from injury after he was named in Barcelona's squad for their LaLiga meeting with Valencia, but Samuel Umtiti is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Champions Barca face the side that beat them in last term's Copa del Rey final at Camp Nou on Saturday having claimed just four points from their opening three league fixtures.

READY TO COME BACK

Suarez started in Barca's opening outing against Athletic Bilbao only to be forced off with a calf injury after 37 minutes.

The striker has been absent since then, missing a victory over Real Betis and a 2-2 draw with Osasuna prior to the international break.

But Barca boss Ernesto Valverde confirmed in his news conference on Friday that Suarez would return to the squad and the 32-year-old has been included in Barca's official list.

While Suarez's return will come as a boost, Barca have been dealt a blow at the other end of the pitch.

France defender Umtiti sustained a metatarsal injury on international duty and though initial tests suggested the problem was not severe Barca have now confirmed the centre-back will be out for up to six weeks.

Barca will also still be without captain Lionel Messi, who is also likely to miss Tuesday's Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund due to an ongoing calf issue, as well as Ousmane Dembele, who has a hamstring problem.