Sports Burst - Hazard's Final Farewell?

By Tim Stannard

An all-English Europa League final expected to be Hazard's last match for Chelsea before Real Madrid move

Three options are in play for Eden Hazard on Wednesday night way over in Baku.

Pull a Cristiano Ronaldo and announce after the Europa League final with Arsenal (win or lose) that he wants to leave his current club and actually do so, as with CR7, Juventus and the Champions League final last year.

Pull a Gareth Bale with the Belgian announcing that he wants to leave but end up staying and kicking off a 12-month sulky slump.

Or pull a Sergio Ramos and demand to leave for free and be laughed out of the office.

The former looks most likely with Hazard expected to reveal his final decision on whether to stay at Chelsea or leave for Real Madrid. Hopefully without the aide of a Griezmann-produced video. That decision will be to jump ship to the Santiago Bernabeu for a fee upwards of a $100 million. "I'd really like Hazard to come to Real Madrid and really hope he does," revealed Madrid president, Florentino Perez, in a not exactly subtle declaration.

Indeed, AS is fully confident that this will take place and has even named Monday as the day that Hazard will be formally presented by Madrid, to be followed swiftly by the arrivals of Luka Jovic up front and the flying fullback, Ferland Mendy, from Lyon. And maybe even Paul Pogba.

Once those deals are done, a grand exodus can be expected which may include a gaggle of Real Madrid's besuited busybodies trying to catch Gareth Bale with a butterfly net.

Sarri facing possible final match on Stamford Bridge bench

That's not the only business to be taken care of in Baku, Azerbaijan in the all-English Europa League final affair.

The future of Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, is very much up in the air with rumors of a move to Juventus lingering and tension clearly obvious around the Italian, who booted his cap around the pitch of the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday in amusing fashion, frustrated with a session where set-pieces could not be practiced.

📹Maurizio Sarri was clearly irked by something at Chelsea's training session ahead of tomorrow's Europa League final.



The Italian threw his hat on the floor and then kicked it before heading down the tunnel in Baku 🧢😡 pic.twitter.com/vIFazJa5C4 — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) May 28, 2019

Nothing so dramatic at stake for Arsenal aside from the fact that a win will afford the team a place in next season's Champions League and it will also give Unai Emery a fourth Europa League title, having won the competition for the continent's most middling club three years in a row with Sevilla.

Betis on brink of huge Lo Celso flip as Conte closes in on Inter

Tottenham may be just days away from a Champions League final but the club is already planning for another non-existent Premier League title push next season by reportedly making a bid for Betis and Argentina midfielder, Giovani Lo Celso.

The La Liga club wants $100m which would give Betis a cool $75m in profit from a footballer only just purchased from PSG.

Bayern Munich may not be able to lure Leroy Sane from Manchester City, but an attempt to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus might have more success. Around $90m has reportedly been offered to the Old Lady for a player that has suffered since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Elsewhere, Antonio Conte has supposedly already signed a four-year deal to take over at Inter - despite Luciano Spalletti still being in charge - and one of the big arrivals for the club could be Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.