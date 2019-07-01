Sports Burst - Go Griez Lightening?

By Tim Stannard

Presentation City sees clubs present new players as summer transfer window officially opens

If the bell had not been taken away from it some years ago by disgruntled colleagues then Sports Burst would be ringing it right now. It's July 1st and the summer transfer market is officially open for business.

That means a wonderful, veritable flurry of deals will be done to enforce Sports Burst's belief that the wheeling and dealing in soccer is often better than the game itself. Looking at you, Copa America.

Sports Burst spy satellite is trained on the Camp Nou as today's the day when Antoine Griezmann's buyout clause drops to a very doable $135 million. However, there is an awful lot going on elsewhere.

Juventus are busy bees with Adrien Rabiot in town to sign a deal, after leaving PSG as a free agent. The signing of Ajax defender, Matthijs de Ligt, is expected anytime soon as well. Aaron Ramsey has also been formally announced as a done deal. In less cheery news, Gonzalo Higuain returns to the Old Lady after Chelsea opted not to purchase the Argentinean striker after a loan spell.

Theo Hernandez is expected to move from Real Madrid to Milan today in a $22 million deal, while Inter have officially announced the arrival of Diego Godin.

The Sports Burst live show will be in party mood as Gabrielle Amado and Kay Murray rate and slate the day's deals so far. Head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT for all the fun.

USA squeezes past Curacao as AFCON big cheeses fight for future

In what has caused ripples of shock across the soccer world, the 2019 Gold Cup final is looking like a USA v Mexico showdown next Sunday. Who'd have thunk it?

However, there is plenty of time for the USMNT to poop that particular party considering the side only just eked into the semifinals with a 1-0 win over Curacao. Jamaica await on Wednesday in the final four clash and it was the Reggae Boyz who prevailed in 2015 with a victory at the same stage. Mexico plays Haiti on Tuesday.

The Women's World Cup and Copa America continues on Tuesday leaving AFCON standing as the sole source of soccer today. And of course, beIN SPORTS has it live, live, live.

The tournament has reached the final round of group stages - Madagascar causing quite the shock against Nigeria on Sunday - and first up on Monday it's Group D with the top two, Morocco and Ivory Coast, trying to secure safe passage to the next round with wins against South Africa and Namibia respectively. Coverage gets underway at 11:30AM ET / 8:30AM PT.

Over in Group C, Algeria has already booked its spot in the next round. Second place Senegal needs a win against Kenya to make sure that it is following behind. Coverage begins at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

Wimbledon 2019 begins with unpredictability and downright certainties

With a considerable amount of certainty, Sports Burst is going to boldly predict that either Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal or Roger Federer will win the men's singles Wimbledon title this year. A million, billion percent. Plus infinity.

The last time that any of this trio - or Andy Murray - did not win Wimbledon was 2002. Back then, Nelly was number one in the Billboard charts complaining about the temperature and it was Lleyton Hewitt winning the trophy.

This year it is hard to look past this trio dominating the affairs, as Andy Murray is only taking part in the men's doubles as the Scotsman eases his way back into the game after major hip surgery.

Djokovic is the reigning champion, the number one seed and starts the defense of his title today. Nadal is hot off a French Open win and Roger Federer is...Roger Federer.

As for the women's bracket? Remarkably open with a whole host of possible winners. Nine of the past ten major titles have been won by different players. French Open winner Ashleigh Barty is the favorite, Naomi Osaka is a threat and Angelique Kerber is the defending champion. Even Serena Williams is a possibility despite not having played a vast amount of tennis of late.