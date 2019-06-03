Sports Burst - Will Barca Turn Back Time?

By Tim Stannard

Barcelona reportedly looking to turn back time by bringing back Neymar and kicking out Coutinho

Day 1 of the unreal world of the soccer close season, where anything is possible but probably won't happen in the end.

But that's not going to stop Sports Burst.

Monday sees 'Sport' dusting off the story of Barcelona looking to bring back Neymar after a two-year spell at PSG and sending the French club Philippe Coutinho as a makeweight in the deal. Good luck with that one.

"He probably regrets his decision," noted the Liverpool chairman, Tom Werner, after the Champions League final win, when mulling over Coutinho's desire to leave Anfield for bigger and better things a year-and-a-half-ago.

This is all despite Neymar apparently being under investigation in Brazil after an accusation of rape, a charge that the PSG forward denies, and a season riddled with injury and indiscipline.

The other person impacted in all this news is Antoine Griezmann, a footballer who declared that he intended to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, but is running out of places to go. The footballer was in action for France in a friendly against Bolivia on Sunday and was asked about what happens next in his career. "I don't know, good question," - was the response.

Talks stall with Chelsea over Hazard deal as Salah becomes a transfer thing

Of course, Barcelona is not the only club in Spain with a bit of business to be done in the transfer market. Real Madrid are set to be busy bees under a Coach Zizou rebuild and Monday was supposedly going to be the day that Eden Hazard was presented at the Santiago Bernabeu. So far, it's crickets from the Spanish capital.

AS is reporting that Real Madrid and Chelsea are negotiating over the Belgium and will continue to do so this week. The Stamford Bridge club apparently want $134 million for the player while Madrid are offering a mere $111 million.

However, Madrid's ears - and those of Bayern Munich - were alerted to Mo Salah being unwilling to talk about his future with Liverpool after the final, which in secret Sports Burst-speak means "I am willing to talk about my future."

The Liverpool striker is set to be fairly busy over the summer though as he leads Egypt in AFCON 2019 in his host country in a tournament that is live on beIN SPORTS starting on June 21st.

Lukaku's Inter move hits rocks as Barcelona continues striker hunt

Elsewhere in the transfer rumor mill and Romalu Lukaku's move from Manchester United to Inter is looking a little dicey because of the pesky notion that the Italian outfit doesn't have the money to pay for him. That would do it.

Barcelona is linked with Valencia striker, Rodrigo Moreno, a year after Real Madrid were supposedly signing the player for upwards of a $100 million in the team's post Cristiano Ronaldo blind panic. Richarlison says he is tinkled pink by transfer talk also linking him with Barcelona. Especially because he is currently stuck at Everton.

Juventus are still trying to lure Pep Guardiola out of Manchester City apparently, but will settle for the significantly-easier-to-get Maurizio Sarri who is currently working out a leaving package from Chelsea's increasingly busy bosses.

