Sports Burst - Atletico To Unleash Hell!

By Tim Stannard

Simeone promises end of goal drought with possible one or two goal thrashing of Mallorca in Wednesday's LaLiga action

For a few tantalizing weeks, Atletico Madrid was promising to deliver a bright, new zesty future for the Rojiblancos.

The attacking prowess of Joao Felix, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata looked set to deliver a goal-scoring, name-taking, booty-kicking title-winning season.

The 7-3 friendly win over Real Madrid in the US this summer and two opening LaLiga victories are now but a distant memory, as Atleti have somehow managed to score even less goals than ever before. The last two league matches against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo have produced two duck eggs.

However, the returning Alvaro Morata might well put a spring in Atletico's step at Mallorca today and see Diego Simeone fielding all three forwards in a tune-up for Saturday's Madrid derby. At least one of them will knock something in for a customary 1-0 victory in a game that is live on beIN SPORTS at 1PM ET.

Coach Zizou is facing a home match against Osasuna and has a half a quizzical French eye on the Madrid derby. The Sevilla win at the weekend has relieved some pressure on Zidane although he knows that is only temporary. "When we lose, I'm out and when we win, I'm in," noted the Frenchman on Tuesday.

That pretty much sums it up.

Real Madrid are looking to do what they did best in the past - grinding out fairly forgettable victories in a no nonsense manner. They will have to be achieving this today at 3PM ET live on beIN SPORTS without Ferland Mendy and also Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Isco and Marcelo.

Ter Stegen causes Mannschaft mayhem after Bayern revolt

Marc-André ter Stegen, for once, has found himself at the center of attention in the wide, wide, world of soccer.

The German goalkeeper, who has admittedly been fairly decent for Barcelona in recent seasons, has been openly ideating that he should be starting more for the German national team in place of Manuel Neuer. The World Cup-winning, Bayern Munich's Tom Brady Manuel Neuer.

Ter Stegen's ambitions have kicked off a bit of a public spat between the two competing keepers.

The suggestion that Ter Stegen should be number one has gone down like a spiders nest in the club lederhosen at Bayern Munich with club president, Uli Hoeness, now threatening to withdraw all of Bayern's players from the Mannschaft should Neuer ever be dropped to the bench.

"We won't send any players to the national team anymore," huffed Hoeness to Sport Bild if they get wind of a Neuer demotion.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch - the Camp Nou in this case - Barcelona fans will once again be fretting over the future of Leo Messi. The Argentinean was forced to come off at halftime in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Villarreal "as a precaution" according to Ernesto Valverde, due to muscle issues.

Pokes, probes and tests will be performed on the Argentinean to see if he is ready for the visit to Getafe on Saturday.

Neymar remains last man standing at PSG

Well, Neymar is certainly being made to make up for lost time either through injury, suspension or being exiled by PSG's big cheeses while the transfer window was still open.

PSG are back in action on Wednesday in Ligue 1 and are facing Stade Reims. Once again, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi are sidelined which could see Neymar back in action to dig his team out of trouble once again.

The Brazilian has netted late winners in the past two league games to deliver six points for PSG, however Thomas Tuchel says that Neymar might be taking a break. "It's not possible to pick the same players," noted the German coach.

Reims v PSG is live on beIN CONNECT at 3PM ET and is one of just eight games in the French League today. Monaco chalked up their first win of the season in Tuesday's action.

Wednesday could see dancing in the streets and delightful fountains of Sangolqui, Ecuador. Sports Burst likes to think that this happens most evenings, but it could be the especially the case today as the local football team, the mighty Independiente del Valle are in action in a Copa Sudamericana semifinal, second leg game against Corinthians.

What's more, the Independiente are holding a 2-0 aggregate lead in the contest. Find out if the Ecuadorian side can seal the deal live on beIN SPORTS at 8:30PM ET.