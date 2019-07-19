Español
Soro To Real Madrid "In A Matter Of Hours"

Alberto Soro will join Real Madrid "in a matter of hours," according to Real Zaragoza president Christian Lapetra

Midfielder Alberto Soro will join Real Madrid imminently, according to Real Zaragoza president Christian Lapetra.

It has been reported Soro will sign for Madrid in a €2.5million deal that could rise to around €5m, before returning to Zaragoza on loan.

Lapetra said on Friday he expected the transfer to be formally announced "in a matter of hours".

"As president, I have to sign off on the sale and I want to announce Soro will join Real Madrid in a matter of hours," he said, as reported by AS.

"All that remains is to sign a deal that is already done."

The 20-year-old made 29 appearances in a breakout season in the Segunda Division last term, scoring twice.

