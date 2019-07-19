Soro To Real Madrid "In A Matter Of Hours"

Midfielder Alberto Soro will join Real Madrid imminently, according to Real Zaragoza president Christian Lapetra.

It has been reported Soro will sign for Madrid in a €2.5million deal that could rise to around €5m, before returning to Zaragoza on loan.

Lapetra said on Friday he expected the transfer to be formally announced "in a matter of hours".

"As president, I have to sign off on the sale and I want to announce Soro will join Real Madrid in a matter of hours," he said, as reported by AS.

"All that remains is to sign a deal that is already done."

The 20-year-old made 29 appearances in a breakout season in the Segunda Division last term, scoring twice.