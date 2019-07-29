Simeone Was A Key Factor To Atletico Madrid Move - Joao Felix

Joao Felix says one conversation with Diego Simeone was enough to convince him to sign for Atletico Madrid.

The 19-year-old joined the LaLiga side in a blockbuster €126million deal earlier this month from Benfica and has made an immediate impression.

He scored his first goal for the club in their thrilling 7-3 International Champions Cup win over neighbours Real Madrid on Saturday and added two assists in a dazzling display.

Some of Europe's heavyweights were linked with the Portugal international but Joao Felix says the lure of playing for Simeone was enough to convince him to move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

When asked why he joined Atletico, he told AS: "Because it's a big club and because they work really well to develop players.

"It was also because of Simeone, who works well with strikers and that helped me with the decision."

Asked if he spoke to Simeone before he signed, Joao Felix added: "Just once and that was enough. He told me that I can learn a lot, I can grow and other things that will stay between us."

Real Madrid could scarcely handle Joao Felix during the friendly thumping in New Jersey, a game the teenager has described as a "dream".

He added: "It was a dream, really good, and I was really happy. It was my first derby and to do what I did isn't easy.

"I am happy with that and it ended better than I hoped. I never imagined it like that but I'm happy that we won. But it was a pre-season game and it serves as work for the team."