Sevilla Sign Diego Carlos From Nantes

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of defender Diego Carlos, who joins the LaLiga club from Nantes.
The 26-year-old has signed a five-year deal with Sevilla, who paid a reported €15million fee.
🇧🇷 Looking good, Diego! 😄 #WeareSevilla #vamosmisevilla https://t.co/8YH0CK9bxW— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 3, 2019
The Brazilian, who passed a medical on Monday, now hopes to break into Tite's national team plans following his move to Spain.
Sevilla are yet to name their new head coach after Joaquin Caparros took a post supporting sporting director Monchi.
But they are reportedly closing in on the former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.