Sevilla Sign Diego Carlos From Nantes

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of defender Diego Carlos, who joins the LaLiga club from Nantes.

The 26-year-old has signed a five-year deal with Sevilla, who paid a reported €15million fee.

The Brazilian, who passed a medical on Monday, now hopes to break into Tite's national team plans following his move to Spain.

SEVILLA APPOINT LOPETEGUI

Sevilla are yet to name their new head coach after Joaquin Caparros took a post supporting sporting director Monchi.

But they are reportedly closing in on the former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.