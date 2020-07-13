Sevilla's return to the Champions League was confirmed on Monday after Villarreal failed to defeat Real Sociedad in LaLiga.
Villarreal needed to win their final three games to deny Sevilla a top-four finish but succumbed to a 2-1 loss against La Real at the Estadio de la Ceramica.
LaLiga's top four has now been confirmed as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Julen Lopetegui's side.
▶️ 𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 🇪🇺— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 13, 2020
Hello again, @ChampionsLeague! 😉#WeareSevilla #UCL pic.twitter.com/AV7BYJZNwT
Sevilla reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2017-18 but this season are in the Europa League – a competition they have won five times.
They will play their last-16 tie against Roma on German soil after the first leg was postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.