Sevilla Seal Champions League Spot Thanks to Villarreal Defeat

Julen Lopetegui's men are guaranteed a top four finish meaning they will join Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in next season's Champions League.

Sevilla's return to the Champions League was confirmed on Monday after Villarreal failed to defeat Real Sociedad in LaLiga. 

Villarreal needed to win their final three games to deny Sevilla a top-four finish but succumbed to a 2-1 loss against La Real at the Estadio de la Ceramica

LaLiga's top four has now been confirmed as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Julen Lopetegui's side. 

 

Sevilla reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2017-18 but this season are in the Europa League – a competition they have won five times. 

They will play their last-16 tie against Roma on German soil after the first leg was postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.

