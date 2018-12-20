Sergi Roberto Returns To Barcelona Training

Sergi Roberto has returned to Barcelona training after a month out.

The defender took part in Thursday's session and could be in contention to face Celta Vigo on Saturday, Barcelona's last game before LaLiga's winter break.

💪⚽ After a two-day break, training resumes at the Ciutat Esportiva!

pic.twitter.com/mX6qwr7Nbi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 20, 2018

Roberto's fellow right-back Nelson Semedo also trained, boosting Ernesto Valverde's defensive options heading into 2019.

However, centre-back Thomas Vermaelen has been ruled out for a month after the Belgium international sustained a torn calf.