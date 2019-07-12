RFEF President Outraged By LaLiga Schedule

Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has reacted angrily to the release of LaLiga fixtures, proclaiming: "THERE WILL BE NO FOOTBALL ON MONDAY."

The schedule for the first round of the season was released on Friday, with defending champions Barcelona opening the new campaign away to Athletic Bilbao on August 16, a Friday.

La @rfef NO AUTORIZA a @LaLiga VIERNES (sin acuerdo) ni LUNES .

El @deportegob nos cita por esto el 17/7 y @Tebasjavier dinamita la reunión y ningunea al fútbol, aficiones e incluso CSD.

Seguimos igual: NO HABRÁ FÚTBOL LOS LUNES.

Ahora nos demandará. A ver qué dice la Justicia. pic.twitter.com/rmlJ5mQYSd — Luis Rubiales (@LuisRubiales) July 12, 2019

Mallorca's return to LaLiga comes at home to Eibar on the following Monday, with Real Betis hosting Real Valladolid on the same day.

Rubiales has regularly spoken out about matches being played either side of the weekend, an issue that has fuelled tensions between he and LaLiga boss Javier Tebas.

And in a furious message posted on social media following the release of the fixtures, Rubiales hit out at Tebas once more.

"The RFEF DOES NOT AUTHORISE @LaLiga FRIDAYS (without agreement) or MONDAY," Rubiales wrote on Twitter.

"The Superior Council of Sports (CSD) meets with us on this on July 17 and Javier Tebas has blown up the meeting and won't give the time of day to football, fans and even the CSD.

"We continue the same: THERE WILL BE NO FOOTBALL ON MONDAY."