Reyes' Son Receives Sevilla Shirt In Touching Gesture

Sevilla made a touching tribute to the late Jose Antonio Reyes by presenting a shirt to the son of their former player at a youth tournament in Spain.
Reyes and his cousin Jonathan died in a traffic accident on June 1.
The former Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Sevilla star's son, who shares the same name, is a highly regarded prospect and will reportedly join Real Madrid's academy from Leganes next season.
The Leganes youngster was gifted a Sevilla shirt in memory of his father at the LaLiga Promises youth tournament on Sunday.
Described as a "legend" by club president Jose Castro, Reyes had two spells with his hometown team and represented Spain at the World Cup in 2006.
A touching gesture from @SevillaFC_ENG ❤️👏— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) June 16, 2019
The club gave @CDLeganes_en player Jose Antonio Reyes a shirt in memory of his father at the #LaLigaPromises Santander. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sedfhDXuer