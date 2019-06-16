Reyes' Son Receives Sevilla Shirt In Touching Gesture

Sevilla made a touching tribute to the late Jose Antonio Reyes by presenting a shirt to the son of their former player at a youth tournament in Spain.

Reyes and his cousin Jonathan died in a traffic accident on June 1.

The former Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Sevilla star's son, who shares the same name, is a highly regarded prospect and will reportedly join Real Madrid's academy from Leganes next season.

The Leganes youngster was gifted a Sevilla shirt in memory of his father at the LaLiga Promises youth tournament on Sunday.

Described as a "legend" by club president Jose Castro, Reyes had two spells with his hometown team and represented Spain at the World Cup in 2006.