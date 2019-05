GOAL

Zinedine Zidane has convinced defender Raphael Varane to stay at Real Madrid, according to l'Equipe.

ZIDANE: VARANE WILL STAY AT MADRID

Varane was thought to have been unhappy with his role at Madrid, seen by too many as the junior member of the centre-back partnership with Sergio Ramos.

REPORT: REAL MADRID IGNORING OFFERS FOR VARANE

Now, he is expected to make an announcement confirming his desire to stay at the Bernabeu, where he is under contract until 2022.